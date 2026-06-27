Kher announces 'Shuru Theke Shuru,' 1st Bengali production since 'Bariwali'
Entertainment
Anupam Kher just announced his return to Bengali cinema with Shuru Theke Shuru, his first Bengali film as a producer since his last Bengali film Bariwali.
The movie is being produced by his own studio along with Friends Communication, and Firdausul Hasan, and the news dropped on June 27, 2026.
Kher to open Bengal acting school
At the Kolkata launch, Kher called this project a "new beginning" and shared plans to open an acting school in West Bengal with support from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He also praised Bengal's creative scene.
On the film front, after last year's Tanvi: The Great (which he directed and starred in), he's set to reprise his iconic role in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, hitting theaters August 28.