Kher announces 'Shuru Theke Shuru,' 1st Bengali production since 'Bariwali'

Kher to open Bengal acting school

At the Kolkata launch, Kher called this project a "new beginning" and shared plans to open an acting school in West Bengal with support from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He also praised Bengal's creative scene.

On the film front, after last year's Tanvi: The Great (which he directed and starred in), he's set to reprise his iconic role in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, hitting theaters August 28.