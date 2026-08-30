Kiara Advani in talks for 'Ki & Ka' sequel?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Ki & Ka 2, a spiritual sequel to R Balki's 2016 romantic drama. The news comes after her recent collaboration with Yash in Toxic. According to a report by Jagran, the makers are developing a new story for this franchise instead of continuing from where the first film left off.
Casting updates
Advani yet to sign on
Advani is said to have shown interest in the project, but she has not officially signed on yet.
The makers are also reportedly looking for a male lead, with no casting decisions made so far.
The film is currently in its development and pre-production stages, with shooting expected to start by late 2026 if everything goes according to plan.
Official confirmation
Details about cast, plot not revealed yet
Details about the director, supporting cast, and whether Ki & Ka 2 will have a theatrical or OTT release are still under wraps.
The original movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor and explored gender roles within marriage through an unconventional husband-wife duo.
Meanwhile, Advani's recent project, Toxic, was released on Wednesday.