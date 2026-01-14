Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested for allegedly assaulting rideshare driver

Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested shortly after midnight, around 12:15am on Monday morning in Los Angeles, for allegedly assaulting a rideshare driver. The incident occurred near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirming that officers responded to a call about an alleged assault involving a rideshare driver. The actor reportedly physically assaulted the driver and made criminal threats.

Legal proceedings Sutherland released on $50K bail, court date set Sutherland was arrested for "criminal threats" under California Penal Code Section 422. The alleged victim did not require medical treatment at the scene, LAPD said. Jail records indicate that the actor was booked into jail at the time of his arrest and later released on a $50,000 bond on Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 2 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Past incidents Sutherland's previous legal troubles: A brief overview This isn't the first time Sutherland has found himself in legal trouble. In September 2007, he was charged with drunk driving in Los Angeles after failing a field sobriety test. He was released on $25,000 bail and later pleaded no contest to a DUI charge, serving 48 days in jail. In another incident in 2009, he faced assault charges for allegedly head-butting fashion designer Jack McCollough after a Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser.