Kim Kardashian reveals why she divorced Ye

In a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim Kardashian (44) opened up about the factors that led her to divorce from rapper Ye (Kanye West) after eight years of marriage. The Skims founder revealed that emotional and financial instability in their relationship were major reasons for her decision. "There were just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," she said, adding, "I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids."

Relationship instability 'You never know what you're going to get...' Kardashian, 44, further elaborated on her concerns about their relationship. She recalled instances when Ye would give away their luxury cars to his friends during his episodes. "You never know what you're going to get when you wake up, and that's a really unsettling feeling," she said. "Lack of stability was a big thing."

Post-divorce apprehensions Fear of losing Ye's connections Kardashian also expressed her fear of being excluded from the fashion and art world that the rapper had introduced her to after their divorce. However, she noted that "some of [her] biggest projects came about after [she] made that decision." "It was the universe rewarding me and showing me that I was moving in the right direction," she said, adding that she has no regrets about her decision.

Parenting focus Setting an example for kids Kardashian also emphasized her decision to file for divorce was influenced by her desire to set a good example for their children, North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6). "Once my mental health starts to get affected and I can't parent the way I need to...there's got to be one of us that can," she said. "I had to save myself to be a better mom."