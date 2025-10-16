Priya Sachdev denies 'bogus' forgery allegations over Sunjay Kapur's will

Priya Sachdev Kapur , the widow of the late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, has refuted allegations of forgery in her husband's will. She told the Delhi High Court that Karisma Kapoor and her children have not legally challenged the contested will. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Sachdev Kapur, called the forgery allegations "bogus" and "baseless." The court hearing has been adjourned until Friday.

Legal proceedings 'Entire plaint is bereft of any cause of action' Nayar stated, "The entire plaint is bereft of any cause of action. There is no challenge to this will." "The suit was filed on 9 September, but there is no reference or challenge to the will in the plaint." Nayar further noted, "The will is dated March 21, 2025...Just before that, I disclosed the will on July 30 (read out the will to the family)." "There were two opportunities for the plaintiff...Everybody knew the will of Sunjay Kapur existed."

Legal argument Minor errors can't invalidate will, Nayar says Responding to suggestions that minor errors might void the will, Nayar clarified that mistakes like spelling errors, wrong addresses, or the use of "testatrix" instead of "testator" do not provide legitimate grounds for its annulment. This comes after Kapoor's children alleged that Sachdev Kapur had forged their father's will. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan, described the situation as a "widespread conspiracy" that could constitute a criminal offense under IPC Section 467.