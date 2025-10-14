Inheritance battle gets murkier: Karisma's kids call Priya 'acute gambler' 

The ongoing inheritance dispute over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur has intensified, with his children with actor Karisma Kapoor launching a scathing attack on his widow, Priya Sachdev. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, accused Sachdev of being "an acute gambler" and questioned the authenticity of Sunjay's will on Tuesday. The case is currently being heard at the Delhi High Court .

Legal arguments Will had 'serious infirmities,' no evidence that Kapur was involved Jethmalani argued that the disputed document had "serious infirmities" in its preparation and execution. He said, "When you get 'she' and 'her' wrong in four different places, a man like Sunjay Kapur, with his education and reputation, wouldn't have signed it." He added that there was no evidence to suggest Kapur had prepared or even seen the will.

Missing beneficiary Jethmalani highlights absence of Kapur's mother from will Jethmalani also raised questions about the absence of Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, from the will's beneficiaries. He said, "There was always provision for the mother when he was alive." "I'm sure Mr. Gaggar [Rani Kapur's lawyer] will tell you how the mother is being treated after his death." The case involves a dispute over Sunjay's ₹30,000 crore estate, which has been contested by his children on grounds of authenticity and alleged forgery or undue influence in drafting the will.

Allegations Earlier, the kids had called Sachdev 'Cinderella's evil stepmother' Earlier, Samaira and Kiaan had alleged that Sachdev may have forged or influenced the drafting of the will. They also accused her of being greedy, describing her as "Cinderella's evil stepmother." In response to past allegations from Sachdev's side calling the children "greedy," Jethmalani said, "You [Sachdev] call me greedy? Your greed is excessive, much more than mine."