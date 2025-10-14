Next Article
Nivin Pauly's 'Pharma' gets release date: When, where to watch
Entertainment
Pharma, the new web series starring Malayalam favorite Nivin Pauly, is landing on JioHotstar on October 24.
Directed by PR Arun, the show features Rajit Kapur, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, and Veena Nandakumar in key roles.
Where to watch 'Pharma'
Pharma will stream on JioHotstar—so if you're into Malayalam dramas or just want something fresh to binge, this one's for you.
More about the show
The series follows a middle-class guy who becomes a medical rep and faces corruption in the pharma industry.
It first premiered at the International Film Festival of India last year.
The team behind it includes producer Krishnan Sethukumar (Movie Mill), cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam, and music composer Jakes Bejoy.