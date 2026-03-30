'Scandalous': Kim Novak isn't pleased with Sydney Sweeney playing her

Hollywood veteran Kim Novak has expressed her disapproval over Sydney Sweeney's casting in the upcoming biopic Scandalous. The 93-year-old actor told The Times of London that Sweeney is "totally wrong to play me" in the project, which focuses on her relationship with the late musician Sammy Davis Jr in the 1950s. "I would never have approved," Novak said about Sweeney's role in the film.

Role apprehensions Novak criticizes sexual emphasis in 'Scandalous' Noting the Euphoria star "sticks out so much above the waist," Novak voiced concerns that the film might emphasize the sexual aspect of her relationship with Davis. "There's no way it wouldn't be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time," she said. "She was totally wrong to play me." The film, directed by Colman Domingo, also stars David Jonsson as Davis.

Casting reaction Sweeney has not commented on 'Scandalous' row Sweeney has not yet responded to Novak's comments. Last year, she had told People that she was "incredibly honored" to play Novak and was excited to meet her. Meanwhile, in August 2025, Novak expressed her concerns about the film's title to The Guardian. "I don't think the relationship was scandalous...He's somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look."

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