Kimmel responds to Musk over Nolan's 'The Odyssey' casting
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel had some fun on his show after Elon Musk criticized Christopher Nolan's casting for The Odyssey.
Musk tweeted that Nolan cared more about winning awards than being authentic, but Kimmel clapped back, jokingly telling Musk to "stay in your lane," complete with a photo of a Cybertruck for good measure.
Baldwin backs Nyong'o amid Musk criticism
Alec Baldwin backed Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, calling her "the most beautiful woman in the world," after Musk questioned her casting.
Musk also took aim at Elliot Page over rumors he'd play Achilles, later questioning Page's masculinity when he was actually cast as Elpenor.
Musk reposted: "I'm not mocking her masculinity. I'm denying its existence."