Kimmel responds to Musk over Nolan's 'The Odyssey' casting

Baldwin backs Nyong'o amid Musk criticism

Alec Baldwin backed Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, calling her "the most beautiful woman in the world," after Musk questioned her casting.

Musk also took aim at Elliot Page over rumors he'd play Achilles, later questioning Page's masculinity when he was actually cast as Elpenor.

Musk reposted: "I'm not mocking her masculinity. I'm denying its existence."