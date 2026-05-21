Kimmel urges boycott of CBS after 'The Late Show' finale
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel is asking fans to boycott CBS after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs its final episode on May 21.
On his show, Kimmel encouraged everyone to tune in for Colbert's last night as a send-off, but said viewers should skip CBS afterward.
He's also pausing his own show that night in support of Colbert and his team.
CBS replaces slot with 'Comics Unleashed'
CBS is ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as part of a 33-year franchise, blaming financial struggles, though some think politics played a role too.
The network will fill the slot with Comics Unleashed starting May 22 at 11:35pm ET.
Both Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are taking the night off on May 21 to honor Colbert and his crew.