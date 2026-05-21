Kimmel urges boycott of CBS after 'The Late Show' finale Entertainment May 21, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel is asking fans to boycott CBS after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs its final episode on May 21.

On his show, Kimmel encouraged everyone to tune in for Colbert's last night as a send-off, but said viewers should skip CBS afterward.

He's also pausing his own show that night in support of Colbert and his team.