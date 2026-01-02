Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom 2' isn't happening, confirms producer

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2025 action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda , has been officially shelved. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed this news in an interview with Idlebrain. He stated, "Yeah, there is no Kingdom 2," putting an end to ongoing rumors about the fate of this proposed franchise. The original film was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also starred Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashri Borse in pivotal roles.

Producer's perspective Vamsi's comments on 'Kingdom' and future collaborations When asked why Kingdom was not made as a one-part film, Vamsi said, "There is no point in talking about it, other than hurting Gowtam." He also confirmed that they are working on another film with Tinnanuri. "But yeah, we will collaborate with Gowtam. He is doing a different film now. After that we will do a film," he said.

Franchise plans 'Kingdom' was originally intended as a multi-film series Kingdom, known as VD12 during its development, was originally conceived as the first part of a multi-film series. The shelving of the sequel has left fans surprised, especially since the first film's storyline was meant to be expanded in future installments. The film followed Deverakonda as a troubled cop on an undercover assignment and mixed action with psychological drama. However, it received mixed reviews and failed to make it big at the box office.