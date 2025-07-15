Next Article
Kingdom producer defends Vijay Deverakonda amid controversy
Vijay Deverakonda landed in controversy after comments at a 2023 event, where he compared a recent terror attack to tribal wars from 500 years ago and suggested education could help end terrorism.
The remarks triggered public outrage and criticism, especially from tribal communities.
Producer Naga Vamsi's interview
Producer Naga Vamsi spoke up for Deverakonda in a recent interview, calling him someone who's often misunderstood.
Despite Deverakonda's public apology clarifying he meant no offense—especially to Scheduled Tribes—a formal complaint was filed under the SC/ST Act, keeping the issue in the spotlight.