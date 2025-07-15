Page Loader

Vidya Balan unfazed by Mumbai rains

On a day when Mumbai was hit with heavy rain and a red alert, Vidya Balan still made it to her event—right on time.
Flights were delayed, subways were shut, but she showed up anyway and greeted everyone with her usual warmth.

Balan's commitment to her work

Mumbai's downpour caused major hassles—traffic jams everywhere and even the Andheri subway was closed.
Despite all this, Balan's commitment stood out. She didn't let the weather stop her from doing her job.

The actor's resilience and dedication

Vidya's faced setbacks before—her first film never released and she was once called "jinxed."
But she kept pushing forward, building a strong career in Bollywood.
Showing up despite the rain? Just another example of her resilience and dedication.