Vidya Balan unfazed by Mumbai rains
On a day when Mumbai was hit with heavy rain and a red alert, Vidya Balan still made it to her event—right on time.
Flights were delayed, subways were shut, but she showed up anyway and greeted everyone with her usual warmth.
Balan's commitment to her work
Mumbai's downpour caused major hassles—traffic jams everywhere and even the Andheri subway was closed.
Despite all this, Balan's commitment stood out. She didn't let the weather stop her from doing her job.