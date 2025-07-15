'Core Memories': Pranay Pachauri shares behind-the-scenes snaps from Metro... In Dino
Pranay Pachauri just gave fans a peek behind the curtain of Metro... In Dino, sharing some candid on-set moments on Instagram.
The film, directed by Anurag Basu, has already pulled in about ₹39 crore at the Indian box office and is getting a lot of love for its heartfelt storytelling, ensemble cast performances, and evocative songs.
'Metro... In Dino' brings together an ensemble cast
Pachauri's posts show him hanging out with Basu in Kolkata—yes, even taking a ride on a classic hand-pulled rickshaw.
He also shared snaps of the script and cast list, which includes big names like Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.
The movie itself brings together stars like Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh to tell stories about couples navigating love and life in the city—a true follow-up to Life... In A Metro.