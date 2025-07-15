Next Article
Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's film announcement postponed
Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for a big mythological film, but the official announcement has been pushed back.
Producer Naga Vamsi shared that after seeing the buzz around the Ramayana teaser with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the team decided to hold off so they could plan an even more impactful reveal.
'Ramayana' buzz has everyone excited
Jr NTR will be stepping into the role of Lord Karthikeya—his first time playing a mythological character.
The movie is set to start filming in late 2026 and hit theaters in 2028.
Originally meant for Allu Arjun, Jr NTR landed the lead due to scheduling changes.
With Trivikram and Jr NTR reuniting after their hit Aravinda Sametha, and plans to outdo even Ramayana's massive scale, expectations are sky-high among fans.