Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's film announcement postponed Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for a big mythological film, but the official announcement has been pushed back.

Producer Naga Vamsi shared that after seeing the buzz around the Ramayana teaser with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the team decided to hold off so they could plan an even more impactful reveal.