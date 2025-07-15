Next Article
'The Bhootnii' set for OTT premiere: Key details revealed
Get ready for some spooky laughs—Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy The Bhootnii is making its TV and streaming debut on July 18, 2025, at 8pm on Zee Cinema and ZEE5. After a limited theatrical run, it's finally coming home.
Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.
Here's the full cast and crew
Set in Delhi's St. Vincent's College, The Bhootnii follows Shantanu (Sunny Singh), who accidentally brings back the mischievous spirit Mohabbat (Mouni Roy) from a haunted tree that stirs up trouble every Valentine's Day.
Sanjay Dutt plays a ghostbuster with his own secrets, while Palak Tiwari gets caught up in the supernatural chaos.
Aasif Khan and Nick (BeYouNick) round out the cast for extra fun.