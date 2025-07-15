'The Bhootnii' set for OTT premiere: Key details revealed

Here's the full cast and crew

Set in Delhi's St. Vincent's College, The Bhootnii follows Shantanu (Sunny Singh), who accidentally brings back the mischievous spirit Mohabbat (Mouni Roy) from a haunted tree that stirs up trouble every Valentine's Day.

Sanjay Dutt plays a ghostbuster with his own secrets, while Palak Tiwari gets caught up in the supernatural chaos.

Aasif Khan and Nick (BeYouNick) round out the cast for extra fun.