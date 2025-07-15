Asthra OTT release: Streaming details for Amith Chackalakal's thriller Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Asthra, a Malayalam investigative thriller starring Amith Chackalakal, is heading to Manorama Max on July 18.

The film follows police officer Joshy Mathew as he races against time to solve two chilling murders in Wayanad—armed with nothing but a mysterious blood-drawn arrow as his clue.