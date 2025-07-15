Next Article
Asthra OTT release: Streaming details for Amith Chackalakal's thriller
Asthra, a Malayalam investigative thriller starring Amith Chackalakal, is heading to Manorama Max on July 18.
The film follows police officer Joshy Mathew as he races against time to solve two chilling murders in Wayanad—armed with nothing but a mysterious blood-drawn arrow as his clue.
Where to watch 'Asthra'
You can catch Asthra on the Malayalam OTT platform Manorama Max.
The streamer is also lining up other releases like Super Zindagi and Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal.
A look at cast and crew
The movie features an ensemble cast including Suhasini Kumaran, Senthil Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, and Kalabhavan Shajohn.
With a suspenseful plot set against the scenic backdrop of rural Wayanad and music by Mohan Sithara, Asthra promises a gripping ride for thriller fans.