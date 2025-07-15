Next Article
Shanmugha Pandian's Padai Thalaivan to stream on Tentkotta
Padai Thalaivan, a Tamil action drama about Velu and his elephant Manian, is heading to international streaming on Tentkotta.
The film, released June 13, 2025, features Shanmugha Pandian in the lead and even includes an AI cameo by Captain Vijayakanth.
Streaming starts July 18, but only for audiences outside India
Streaming starts July 18, 2025—but only for viewers outside India.
Indian audiences will have to wait, as this release is focused on reaching fans abroad.
Critics noted the narrative shift in the 2nd half
The first half dives into Velu's heartfelt bond with Manian in rural Odisha before shifting gears into a rescue mission—an abrupt change some critics noticed.
The cast also features Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander, Munishkanth, and Karudan Ram.