Shanmugha Pandian's Padai Thalaivan to stream on Tentkotta Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Padai Thalaivan, a Tamil action drama about Velu and his elephant Manian, is heading to international streaming on Tentkotta.

The film, released June 13, 2025, features Shanmugha Pandian in the lead and even includes an AI cameo by Captain Vijayakanth.