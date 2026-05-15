Kirkire warns AI could threaten human emotion in Bollywood songwriting
Entertainment
Actor-singer Swanand Kirkire opened up about AI's growing role in Bollywood, saying it's hard to predict how far it'll go.
He hopes AI never gets good enough to write songs with genuine heart, like his O Ri Chiraiya, and believes true emotion in art comes from humans, not machines.
Kirkire flags AI copyright risks
Kirkire pointed out that AI often borrows from existing artists' work, which could lead to copyright headaches and less originality.
He feels the industry needs real conversations about using AI without losing artistic integrity: "These are conversations people need to start having. This is a completely new world, and eventually, we will find a way to work alongside it."