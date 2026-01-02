'Maayabimbum - A 2005 Love Story' to release this month

The upcoming romantic entertainer, Maayabimbum - A 2005 Love Story, directed by KJ Surendar and starring Janaki and Aakash, will hit theaters on January 23. The film is produced by Surendar under the banner of Self Start Productions. It also features Hari Krishnan and Arun Kumar in pivotal roles.

Film's concept 'Maayabimbum' draws inspiration from real-life incident In an interview with IANS, Surendar revealed that the film is inspired by a real-life incident. He said, "The inspiration for the film came from a real-life incident. We have worked on that idea and made it into a full-fledged feature film." The makers believe the film will present a fresh, previously unexplored perspective on love for today's generation, with the story set in 2005.

Plot details 'Maayabimbum' explores a unique love story The film was shot in Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Chidambaram, and Thanjavur. The story centers on a romantic relationship between a third-year medical student and a nurse working at a primary health centre. Surendar said, "This film will take those born in the nineties on a nostalgic trip." "The film has a strong emotional romantic angle. That apart, Maayabimbum will also showcase a story that lays strong emphasis on friendship and family values."