Klum and son Samuel appear at Cannes and amfAR gala

Klum calls Samuel red carpet companion

Klum shared that Henry is now her go-to red carpet buddy: "So Henry has been like, 'I'll come with you, mom.' And I'm like, 'This is fabulous.'"

Besides bonding and people-watching, their night supported AIDS research (The Foundation for AIDS Research has raised nearly $950 million since 1985).

Klum's other kids are Leni, 21; Johan, 19; and Lou, 16.