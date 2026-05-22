Klum and son Samuel appear at Cannes and amfAR gala
Entertainment
Heidi Klum, 52, showed up at Cannes with her son, Henry Samuel, 20, and honestly, they nailed the red carpet look: Klum wore a black-and-white lace corset gown while Henry went for a sharp black suit with metallic leaf details.
The family later attended the amfAR Gala together, joining Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Klum calls Samuel red carpet companion
Klum shared that Henry is now her go-to red carpet buddy: "So Henry has been like, 'I'll come with you, mom.' And I'm like, 'This is fabulous.'"
Besides bonding and people-watching, their night supported AIDS research (The Foundation for AIDS Research has raised nearly $950 million since 1985).
Klum's other kids are Leni, 21; Johan, 19; and Lou, 16.