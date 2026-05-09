Associate director booked for allegedly sexually assaulting Kochi model
What's the story
A case has been registered against an associate director in the film industry for allegedly sexually assaulting a model in Kochi, reported PTI. The accused, identified as Jojo Kurishinkal from Chengannur in Alappuzha district, was booked at the Maradu Police Station on Wednesday, May 6. He has reportedly worked on several movies as an assistant and associate director.
Allegations
The accused had posed as a divorcee
The FIR states that the complainant, a Kochi-based model, met Kurishinkal on a dating app in July 2023. He allegedly told her he was a movie director who had split from his wife before proposing marriage. The accused reportedly assured the complainant and her mother that he would marry her once his divorce was finalized. However, he allegedly sexually assaulted her at his Vyttila apartment on April 18, 2024.
Legal proceedings
Case registered under IPC Section 376(2)(n)
Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to repeatedly raping the same woman. The FIR also states that Kurishinkal physically assaulted the complainant on multiple occasions before refusing to marry her. The woman's confidential statement will be recorded by the police before summoning the accused for questioning.