Associate director booked for allegedly sexually assaulting Kochi model

Allegations

The accused had posed as a divorcee

The FIR states that the complainant, a Kochi-based model, met Kurishinkal on a dating app in July 2023. He allegedly told her he was a movie director who had split from his wife before proposing marriage. The accused reportedly assured the complainant and her mother that he would marry her once his divorce was finalized. However, he allegedly sexually assaulted her at his Vyttila apartment on April 18, 2024.