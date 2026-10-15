'Koffee With Karan': Salman gushes about Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' performance
What's the story
Bollywood has been abuzz with debates about the acting prowess of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. While no concrete conclusion has been reached, superstar Salman Khan recently weighed in on the matter. On the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, he discussed Singh's performances in Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026), as well as Kapoor's role in Animal (2023).
Actor comparison
'You cannot compare any of them'
During the rapid-fire round of the show, Karisma Kapoor asked Khan to choose between Singh and Kapoor's performances.
The superstar said, "Two different kinds of performance. You cannot compare any of them. Both are fantastic actors."
He added, "One has got a tremendous amount of energy. One has got a tremendous amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting."
Performance analysis
Khan says Singh 'had to control all his energy'
Khan further elaborated on Singh's performance in Dhurandhar, saying, "Especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar, he had to control all his energy."
"He does everything larger than life, and he had to control that big time."
"For an actor, that's a huge amount of insecurity that he did not have in the film. He is very secure as an actor and in that role in Dhurandhar."
Karan Johar agreed with Khan's assessment, saying, "Correct, well said."
Box office success
Box office success of these films
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2 have been massive commercial successes.
The first part earned ₹1,307 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Its sequel surpassed this record with a global gross of ₹1,813 crore.
Meanwhile, Kapoor's Animal was also a box office hit with a worldwide gross of ₹915 crore.