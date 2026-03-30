Koirala embraces natural salt and pepper hair in Bollywood
Entertainment
Manisha Koirala is turning heads in Bollywood by rocking her natural salt-and-pepper hair. In a world where perfect looks are often the norm, she's choosing to show up as her real self.
Koirala says this new look is all about feeling free and confident, thanks to a shift in what truly matters to her.
Koirala cancer survivor rejects beauty standards
After overcoming ovarian cancer, Koirala says she's done chasing unrealistic beauty standards: "I'm simply being myself."
She hopes her choice inspires others, especially in the film industry, to find confidence in their own authenticity and see aging as something strong and graceful.