Koirala embraces natural salt and pepper hair in Bollywood Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Manisha Koirala is turning heads in Bollywood by rocking her natural salt-and-pepper hair. In a world where perfect looks are often the norm, she's choosing to show up as her real self.

Koirala says this new look is all about feeling free and confident, thanks to a shift in what truly matters to her.