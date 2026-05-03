Konkona opens up on lack of meaty roles for women

Sen Sharma further added that this trend isn't new and has been around for many years. "I don't think this is necessarily a problem of today, but I think it's kind of been like this for many, many years." "Every year, you will find a handful of interesting films, films that don't follow trends or a certain formula, but those kinds of films are few and far between."

Role evolution

How streaming platforms have changed things slightly

Despite the challenges, Sen Sharma sees some hope in streaming platforms and short films. She said that these mediums have allowed female actors to take on more complex roles. "To a certain extent, with streamers nowadays, there are some projects in which you will have female cops and things like that, or you will have women in negative or complex roles." However, she noted that these roles are mostly played by older women.