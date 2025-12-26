Korean star Lee Je-Hoon calls Indian cinema 'bright, positive'

South Korean actor Lee Je-Hoon, who has been a part of acclaimed shows like Signal and Taxi Driver, is a fan of Indian cinema. In an interview with HT City, he said that he watched many Indian films when he was younger and found them very uplifting. "Because of that, when I think of Indian cinema, the first thing that comes to mind is its bright and positive energy."

Potential collaboration Lee's interest in Indian projects Lee, who is currently starring in SBS's Taxi Driver 3, expressed his interest in working on an Indian project. He said, "If I were ever given the opportunity to take part in an Indian project, I would love to be involved in a film that carries that uniquely uplifting spirit - something that leaves audiences feeling lighter and happier after watching it."

Show's impact 'Taxi Driver 3' tackles real societal issues In Taxi Driver 3, Lee plays a vigilante driver who delivers revenge against criminals. The show has been praised for its portrayal of issues like trafficking, bullying, and corruption. Despite the show's intensity, Lee says it offers a sense of liberation for both characters and viewers. "What drew me most to this project and to Kim Do Gi was that, beyond the cathartic thrill of the genre, the story confronts real issues in our society head-on."

Role evolution Lee's character development in 'Taxi Driver 3' Lee also spoke about how his character has evolved over the seasons. "When I first met Kim Do Gi in 2021, he was a character whose inner wounds and anger had not yet healed. He felt quite defensive and rough around the edges," he said. "As the seasons progressed, however, those emotions gradually began to heal, and I think he became much more stable."

Role criteria Lee's approach to character selection The actor revealed that the themes he is interested in at the moment influence his project choices. "I often keep up with the news and social affairs, and the questions and emotions that arise from those stories become important criteria for me when selecting a role." "Portraying such diverse characters has led me to reflect on the values I find important in my own life, and ultimately, those reflections have become a meaningful source of personal growth for me."