'World of Love': Film on teen trauma stuns South Korea

The World of Love, a South Korean indie film directed by Yoon Ga-eun, has taken the country by storm. The movie, which tells the story of a high schooler Joo-in, a survivor of sexual violence, has been dubbed the "movie of the year" by local media outlets. It has earned over $1.1 million in box office revenue since its release in October 2025 and received a 9/10 rating from viewers on Naver, the country's largest search portal.

Film's impact 'The World of Love' challenges stereotypes of sexual violence survivors The film has been praised for its nuanced portrayal of life after trauma, focusing on Joo-in's everyday experiences from school to romance to family and friendships. Critics have lauded the movie for challenging stereotypes associated with sexual violence survivors and encouraging audiences to view them as individuals, not victims. Bong Jun-ho, director of Parasite, called it a "masterpiece" and described himself as the "head of the Seoul branch of Yoon Ga-eun's fan club."

Plot details 'The World of Love' explores Joo-in's life after trauma The film follows 17-year-old Joo-in, who is popular at school and has a boyfriend. However, tension arises when she refuses to sign a petition against the release of a man who assaulted a 10-year-old child. This disagreement leads to the revelation of her secret: she was raped by a relative as a child. Despite its heavy theme, Yoon portrays the fullness of Joo-in's life and does not reduce her to just being a "child sexual abuse survivor."

Director's take The director's intention behind the film Yoon spoke to BBC Korean in November. She said, "It hasn't really sunk in yet. Now I just feel almost blank - just grateful, and also a bit scared." Speaking about the protagonist, she said, "It's [sexual abuse] one part of her identity, and it shakes her, but she insists, 'That's not all I am'." During her research, Yoon "watched pretty much everything that was out there" on this topic, spoke to survivors, and also consulted activists.

Social change 'The World of Love' reflects changing attitudes toward sexual violence The film's success is indicative of a growing willingness in an infamously patriarchal South Korea to indulge in conversations about sexual violence. Cho Eunhee, director of the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, and a consultant on the film, told BBC that the timing of its release is "incredibly right." She noted that due to the 2017-2018 MeToo movement, which made it easier for survivors to share their stories, "people were more prepared to empathize with a story like this."