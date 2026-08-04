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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Intern' teaser: Han So Hee leads fun Korean remake
'The Intern' teaser: Han So Hee leads fun Korean remake

'The Intern' teaser: Han So Hee leads fun Korean remake

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 04, 2026
02:27 pm
What's the story

The beloved Hollywood film, The Intern, is getting a Korean remake. Starring veteran actor Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee, the film explores intergenerational values in contemporary Korean corporate culture. The teaser and poster released on Tuesday give viewers a glimpse into an office drama filled with awkward situations and meaningful relationships.

Film overview

Teaser showcases Gi Ho's 1st day at work

The film follows Kim Gi Ho (Choi), a 37-year industry veteran who decides to start a new chapter in his life as a senior intern at a fashion startup.

Despite his experience, Gi Ho's first day is filled with nervousness and excitement.

His interview with Vice President Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han) reveals the film's magic when he humorously states that his strength is experience while his weakness is age.

Film details

Cast and crew of the film

Choi plays Gi Ho, a role originally played by Robert De Niro in the 2015 film.

Han takes on the role of Sun Woo, the ambitious CEO of Wootutu (originally played by Anne Hathaway).

The film also stars Ryu Hye Young and Kim Geum Soon.

Directed by Kim Do Young, it will be released in theaters on September 16, 2026.

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Twitter Post

See the teaser here

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Bollywood adaptation

'The Intern' was also going to get an Indian remake

The Indian version of The Intern, announced in 2020, was originally set to star the late Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

After Kapoor's death, Amitabh Bachchan was brought on board in 2021.

However, it has been five years since the announcement, and there has been no further development.

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