'The Intern' teaser: Han So Hee leads fun Korean remake
What's the story
The beloved Hollywood film, The Intern, is getting a Korean remake. Starring veteran actor Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee, the film explores intergenerational values in contemporary Korean corporate culture. The teaser and poster released on Tuesday give viewers a glimpse into an office drama filled with awkward situations and meaningful relationships.
Film overview
Teaser showcases Gi Ho's 1st day at work
The film follows Kim Gi Ho (Choi), a 37-year industry veteran who decides to start a new chapter in his life as a senior intern at a fashion startup.
Despite his experience, Gi Ho's first day is filled with nervousness and excitement.
His interview with Vice President Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han) reveals the film's magic when he humorously states that his strength is experience while his weakness is age.
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
Choi plays Gi Ho, a role originally played by Robert De Niro in the 2015 film.
Han takes on the role of Sun Woo, the ambitious CEO of Wootutu (originally played by Anne Hathaway).
The film also stars Ryu Hye Young and Kim Geum Soon.
Directed by Kim Do Young, it will be released in theaters on September 16, 2026.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
어서와, Woo22는 처음이지?— Warner Bros. Korea (@WarnerBrosKorea) August 4, 2026
경력 37년차 베테랑 인턴의 등장👀
<인턴> 1차 예고편 공개#인턴#김도영감독#최민식#한소희#김준한#류혜영#영화인턴#추석극장대개봉pic.twitter.com/N4O1kTTXcP
Bollywood adaptation
'The Intern' was also going to get an Indian remake
The Indian version of The Intern, announced in 2020, was originally set to star the late Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
After Kapoor's death, Amitabh Bachchan was brought on board in 2021.
However, it has been five years since the announcement, and there has been no further development.