'KPop Demon Hunters' is Netflix's most-watched title ever
KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical about a K-pop girl group fighting demons, is now Netflix's most-watched title ever—beating even Squid Game. Released on June 20, it hit 266 million views in just 74 days.
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film also passed Red Notice to become Netflix's top movie.
The film's success beyond Netflix
The story follows HUNTRIX as they battle demons with music and teamwork.
Its soundtrack smashed Korean chart records with 656 Perfect All Kills and reached No. 2 on Billboard 200.
A Netflix-organized sing-along event in cinemas pulled in $18 million, and collabs like themed instant noodles have made the film a global pop culture moment this year.