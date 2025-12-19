'Raktanchal' Season 3 filming begins in Lucknow, Varanasi
What's the story
The third season of MX Player's crime-drama Raktanchal has begun filming in and around Varanasi and Lucknow. The show, which first premiered in 2020, is known for its depiction of power struggles and the crime-politics nexus in Purvanchal during the 1980s. It has returned to Uttar Pradesh to maintain its authentic setting, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Production details
'Raktanchal' Season 3 promises bigger scale and intensity
An insider close to the development said, "Raktanchal has always been about staying true to its roots." "Shooting in and around Lucknow and Varanasi helps the team capture the right atmosphere and detailing that the story demands." "Season 3 of the hugely popular series will be bigger in scale and more intense than before." The upcoming season will feature returning faces like Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer.
Show's success
'Raktanchal' gained popularity for raw storytelling and performances
Set in the gritty world of the tender mafia, Raktanchal traces the rise of gang wars and political ambition in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The second season broadened the scope of conflict, paving the way for an even more intense third season. An official announcement regarding the complete cast and release schedule is still awaited.