'Raktanchal' Season 3 filming begins in Lucknow, Varanasi

Production details

'Raktanchal' Season 3 promises bigger scale and intensity

An insider close to the development said, "Raktanchal has always been about staying true to its roots." "Shooting in and around Lucknow and Varanasi helps the team capture the right atmosphere and detailing that the story demands." "Season 3 of the hugely popular series will be bigger in scale and more intense than before." The upcoming season will feature returning faces like Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer.