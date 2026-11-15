Kripalani posts video mourning daughter Pandey lost to cancer
Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani shared a moving video online after his daughter, Anuradha Pandey, passed away from stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer.
In his post captioned the video as, "The best daughter in the world," he opened up about his grief and the pain of losing his daughter and the heartbreak of accepting that she was no longer alive.
Kripalani urges prioritizing health and well-being
Kripalani spoke honestly about the tough journey through Anuradha's diagnosis and treatment, highlighting both hope and heartbreak.
He hopes his story encourages others to prioritize health and well-being and reminds us all how unpredictable and impactful cancer can be for families.