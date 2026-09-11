Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Who is Kris Jenner's alleged stalker? His past criminal offenses
Who is Kris Jenner's alleged stalker? His past criminal offenses
Kris Jenner's stalker's troubling past, odd actions

Who is Kris Jenner's alleged stalker? His past criminal offenses

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 11, 2026
12:30 pm
What's the story

The man accused of stalking reality TV star Kris Jenner, Zenwilliam Bronze Robson (25), has a checkered past. In 2025, he was arrested in Hawaii for recklessly endangering the public by illegally setting off a firework, reported Page Six. The incident was caught on surveillance video and showed Robson lighting a firework in the front yard of a Kilauea home on October 16.

Legal troubles

Robson was sentenced to 5 days in jail

After setting off the firework, which flew under a parked car and exploded, Robson fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Kaua'i Police Department's Assistant Chief Darren Rose condemned his actions as dangerous.

"Illegal fireworks have no place in our neighborhoods," he said in a press release.

Subsequently, Robson pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days in jail with a $30 fine.

Tenant troubles

Landlords filed for a restraining order against him

Following his arrest, Robson's landlords filed for a temporary restraining order against him.

They claimed he had harassed them thrice after they served him an eviction notice.

The husband of the couple alleged that Robson yelled at him while he was fixing a clogged toilet, leading neighbors to check in on the matter.

Later, Robson reportedly lit another object in front of their house, resulting in a warning from police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent events

Robson was detained by Jenner's security team

Robson was detained by Jenner's security team on September 7 after he allegedly attempted to visit her Los Angeles-area home unannounced.

Staff members told authorities that he had tried to contact the reality TV star multiple times.

He was later arrested on suspicion of stalking and charged with misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave property.

Robson has a court date scheduled for later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media

Pleaded not guilty to charges

Robson is active on several social media platforms, including an Instagram account with over 27,000 followers.

He describes himself as a model on this account and follows Jenner.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Wednesday, reported NBC4 Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT