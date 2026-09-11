Who is Kris Jenner's alleged stalker? His past criminal offenses
What's the story
The man accused of stalking reality TV star Kris Jenner, Zenwilliam Bronze Robson (25), has a checkered past. In 2025, he was arrested in Hawaii for recklessly endangering the public by illegally setting off a firework, reported Page Six. The incident was caught on surveillance video and showed Robson lighting a firework in the front yard of a Kilauea home on October 16.
Legal troubles
Robson was sentenced to 5 days in jail
After setting off the firework, which flew under a parked car and exploded, Robson fled the scene but was later apprehended.
Kaua'i Police Department's Assistant Chief Darren Rose condemned his actions as dangerous.
"Illegal fireworks have no place in our neighborhoods," he said in a press release.
Subsequently, Robson pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days in jail with a $30 fine.
Tenant troubles
Landlords filed for a restraining order against him
Following his arrest, Robson's landlords filed for a temporary restraining order against him.
They claimed he had harassed them thrice after they served him an eviction notice.
The husband of the couple alleged that Robson yelled at him while he was fixing a clogged toilet, leading neighbors to check in on the matter.
Later, Robson reportedly lit another object in front of their house, resulting in a warning from police.
Recent events
Robson was detained by Jenner's security team
Robson was detained by Jenner's security team on September 7 after he allegedly attempted to visit her Los Angeles-area home unannounced.
Staff members told authorities that he had tried to contact the reality TV star multiple times.
He was later arrested on suspicion of stalking and charged with misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave property.
Robson has a court date scheduled for later this month.
Social media
Pleaded not guilty to charges
Robson is active on several social media platforms, including an Instagram account with over 27,000 followers.
He describes himself as a model on this account and follows Jenner.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Wednesday, reported NBC4 Los Angeles.