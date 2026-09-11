Who is Kris Jenner's alleged stalker? His past criminal offenses

After setting off the firework, which flew under a parked car and exploded, Robson fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Kaua'i Police Department's Assistant Chief Darren Rose condemned his actions as dangerous.

"Illegal fireworks have no place in our neighborhoods," he said in a press release.

Subsequently, Robson pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days in jail with a $30 fine.