Kristen Bell to voice Amy Rose in 'Sonic 4' 

Kristen Bell, known for her work in Frozen and Gossip Girl, has been announced as the voice of Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4. The news was shared by Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in Paramount's live-action/CGI hybrid film series. He took to Instagram to express his excitement about Bell joining the Sonic family.

Experience Bell's experience in voice acting Bell has extensive experience in voice acting, having voiced Anna in Disney's Frozen franchise and a sloth in Zootopia 2. She also narrated the CW television show Gossip Girl. The plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are currently under wraps, but Metal Sonic, an intelligence robot with a dark side who appeared with Amy Rose in a mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, will also be featured.

Returning cast Other cast members and their roles The upcoming action-adventure film will also see the return of Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who voiced Knuckles and Tails in previous Sonic films. Keanu Reeves is involved with the character Shadow. In human form, Jim Carrey has played Sonic's main antagonist Dr. Robotnik while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter have portrayed Sonic's adoptive parents.

