Kristen Stewart 'would love' to direct 'Twilight' remake
What's the story
Kristen Stewart, who shot to fame as Bella Swan in the Twilight series, has expressed interest in directing a remake of the popular vampire romance franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Variety's 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards over the weekend, she said, "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support." "I would love... I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I'll do the remake. I'm doing it! I'm committed!"
Director's tribute
Stewart praised directors of original 'Twilight' films
Stewart, who starred in all five Twilight movies released between 2008 and 2012, also praised the original directors. She said, "I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did." "They were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrelly...present in that time when they didn't really know what they were yet like before they blew up."
Career transition
Stewart's journey from actor to director
Stewart, who made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water in 2025, reflected on her journey from acting to directing. She told ET, "I've been working on other people's films for my whole life...and I feel like everything's been building to this moment." "It's just what I've wanted to do my whole life." The Chronology of Water will get released in Indian theaters on Friday.