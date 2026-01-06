Kristen Stewart 'would love' to direct 'Twilight' remake 

Director's tribute

Stewart praised directors of original 'Twilight' films

Stewart, who starred in all five Twilight movies released between 2008 and 2012, also praised the original directors. She said, "I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did." "They were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrelly...present in that time when they didn't really know what they were yet like before they blew up."