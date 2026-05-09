'Beyond my control': Kriti recalls losing roles to star kids

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently opened up on the challenges she has faced in her career. Speaking to GQ India, she revealed that she went through long phases of frustration and a desire for better roles until Mimi changed things. "There were roles I came very close to that went to star kids, something that was beyond my control," she said. "When you don't come from a film background, there's a great amount of uncertainty you have to deal with."

Persistence 'I have earned every opportunity...' Sanon stressed that she has worked hard for every opportunity. "It has been a process of gradual growth, with me taking risks and making more intentional choices. I have earned every opportunity; nothing has been handed to me." She also spoke about the lessons learned from failures. "There was a phase where nothing was working, and it felt confusing... However, I am grateful for that period, because it gave me clarity on what I do not want to pursue."

Dream role Sanon wants to star in Rekha's biopic In the same interview, she expressed her desire to star in veteran actor Rekha's biopic. She called Rekha the "ultimate baddie" and praised her larger-than-life personality. "She's the ultimate baddie. I know I look nothing like her, but I love her," Sanon said. She further elaborated, "Her heart, her guts, her aura. She's warm, intelligent, and has lived life on her own terms."

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