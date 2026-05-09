'Patriarchy ingrained in Bollywood': Kriti on gender bias, pay gap

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has spoken about the gender disparity in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview with GQ India, she revealed that female actors' fees are often reduced during budget cuts, even when a significant portion of the budget is allocated to male actors. She also shared her experiences of facing subtle biases on set and admitted that it was challenging for her to speak up early in her career.

Gender bias 'When they have to cut corners...' Sanon said, "There's been some struggle around money." "When they [producers] have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead's fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor." She added, "Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry... and we have to keep shaking things up to move toward equality." "It's subconscious, but it needs to change."

Early experiences Subtle biases that exist on set Sanon also recounted an incident from her early career when a male co-star was given a better car than her. "I've always tried to stand up for myself, but early in my career, it was difficult to voice everything." "I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn't a senior, getting a better car." "Of course, it wasn't about the car, but about being respected equally." "Most producers and directors today are progressive, but these biases still exist."

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