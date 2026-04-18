'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': Kriti-Varun reunite for special dance number

Late addition

The song was initially planned without Sanon

A source revealed that the team had initially planned the glamorous end-credit track without Sanon, and her inclusion was a last-minute decision. "It was meant to be a fun, youthful track that captures the film's spirit. Getting Kriti on board was an inspired choice, given her crackling chemistry with Varun in Dilwale [2015] and Bhediya [2022]," said the source.