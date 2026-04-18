'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': Kriti-Varun reunite for special dance number
What's the story
Kriti Sanon, who last worked with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya (2022), will be reuniting with him for a special dance number in the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, reported Mid-Day. The duo shot the high-energy post-credit song at Santacruz's Eve restaurant on April 16. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.
Late addition
The song was initially planned without Sanon
A source revealed that the team had initially planned the glamorous end-credit track without Sanon, and her inclusion was a last-minute decision. "It was meant to be a fun, youthful track that captures the film's spirit. Getting Kriti on board was an inspired choice, given her crackling chemistry with Varun in Dilwale [2015] and Bhediya [2022]," said the source.
Song details
Song will be a full-on party number
The song is a classic party number with a "packed dance floor, neon-lit visuals, and fast beats." "Director David Dhawan wanted it to feel like a celebration, not just for the characters but also for the audience walking out of the theater." Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release on May 22.