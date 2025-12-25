'Refreshing' portrayal of Muslims in 'Great Shamsuddin Family': Kritika Kamra

Actor Kritika Kamra , who plays the lead role in The Great Shamsuddin Family , has praised the film for its realistic representation of a Muslim family. In an interview with PTI, she said that the film presents Muslims as "normal people" without any dramatization usually seen in minority narratives. The comedy-drama is directed by Anusha Rizvi and also stars Juhi Babbar, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal , and Purab Kohli.

Character insight Kamra's character embodies complexities of modern Muslim women Kamra plays Bani Ahmed, who has to finish a 12-hour writing assignment while dealing with a family crisis. She said, "It was so refreshing to just read a story about a normal family." "All of the characters are a little bit messy, and have their own insecurities. They are very real, relatable people that you and I know."

Breaking norms 'The Great Shamsuddin Family' challenges stereotypes Kamra said that the film breaks the stereotype of Muslims in cinema. "And you always see a certain representation, which is more common in cinema where you see Muslim women dressed or behaving a certain way which are all also real and fine." "But here you don't see that at all. You see a modern Muslim woman in Bani and you see a modern Indian Muslim family."

Role selection Kamra's criteria for choosing roles Kamra, known for Saare Jahan Se Accha and Tandav, said she chooses roles based on the film's core message. "I think the politics of the film has to align with yours, I don't mean the politics of my character." "But it is important how the film looks at its women and also it doesn't vilify any group or community." "These are some of those things that I keep in mind when I'm choosing a part."