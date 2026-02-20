Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to marry on March 11: Report

Television actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter/cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur are reportedly set to tie the knot on March 11, 2026. The couple will host an intimate signing ceremony at Kapur's residence in Mumbai , attended by their immediate family members, per reports. Following this, a private celebration for close family and friends is also planned.

Wedding details Continuing the celebrations on March 12 The couple will continue the celebrations on March 12 with a specially curated gathering in Mumbai. The event will reflect their understated style, focusing on personal connections over opulence. A source close to the couple told Bollywood Hungama, "While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are - warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them."

Celebration plans Mumbai celebration to be sophisticated yet contemporary The evening celebration will reportedly be a grand party attended by family, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film industries. The Mumbai celebration is being described as "sophisticated yet contemporary," in keeping with the couple's shared aesthetic sensibilities. The source added that the March 12 party is being planned thoughtfully in Mumbai to capture their love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.

