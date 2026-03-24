Krystle D'Souza to feature in 'The Traitors India' S02

Krystle D'Souza joins 'The Traitors India' S02 cast

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:49 pm Mar 24, 202604:49 pm

What's the story

Actor Krystle D'Souza is the latest addition to the second season of The Traitors India, according to Variety India. The show, hosted by Karan Johar, is currently being filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. D'Souza is known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also appeared in the Shararat song from Dhurandhar.