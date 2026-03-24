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Home / News / Entertainment News / Krystle D'Souza joins 'The Traitors India' S02 cast
Krystle D'Souza joins 'The Traitors India' S02 cast
Krystle D'Souza to feature in 'The Traitors India' S02

Krystle D'Souza joins 'The Traitors India' S02 cast

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 24, 2026
04:49 pm
What's the story

Actor Krystle D'Souza is the latest addition to the second season of The Traitors India, according to Variety India. The show, hosted by Karan Johar, is currently being filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. D'Souza is known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also appeared in the Shararat song from Dhurandhar.

Show insights

Other contestants of the upcoming season

Johar had left for the shooting location a week ago, as reported by the outlet. The contestants arrived at Suryagarh Resort on Monday. This season features several high-profile names, including Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, and Mallika Sherawat. YouTube star Fukra Insaan (real name: Abhishek Malhan) and comedian Kullu (real name: Aaditya Kulshrestha) are also part of the lineup.

Show history

Everything to know about 'The Traitors India'

BBC Worldwide India and Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of The Traitors India in June 2025. The first season concluded on July 3, 2025, with Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed emerging as winners. The show is based on a Dutch show format where contestants must work together to complete missions while also trying to identify the "traitors" among them.

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