Krystle D'Souza joins 'The Traitors India' S02 cast
What's the story
Actor Krystle D'Souza is the latest addition to the second season of The Traitors India, according to Variety India. The show, hosted by Karan Johar, is currently being filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. D'Souza is known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also appeared in the Shararat song from Dhurandhar.
Show insights
Other contestants of the upcoming season
Johar had left for the shooting location a week ago, as reported by the outlet. The contestants arrived at Suryagarh Resort on Monday. This season features several high-profile names, including Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, and Mallika Sherawat. YouTube star Fukra Insaan (real name: Abhishek Malhan) and comedian Kullu (real name: Aaditya Kulshrestha) are also part of the lineup.
Show history
Everything to know about 'The Traitors India'
BBC Worldwide India and Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of The Traitors India in June 2025. The first season concluded on July 3, 2025, with Nikita Luther and Uorfi Javed emerging as winners. The show is based on a Dutch show format where contestants must work together to complete missions while also trying to identify the "traitors" among them.