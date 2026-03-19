Bhuvan Bam-Wamiqa Gabbi's 'Kuku Ki Kundli' to stream on Prime

The upcoming romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundli, starring Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film is mounted by Dharma Productions and presented by Amazon MGM Studios. It marks a significant transition for Bam from creator-led fame to mainstream cinema. Dharma released its first-look poster online on Thursday .

Release strategy Theatrical release followed by streaming on Prime Video Kuku Ki Kundli will first be released in theaters and then on Amazon Prime Video, as confirmed by the film's latest poster. Although no release date has been announced yet, the "coming soon" tag indicates that the team is officially rolling out the film for audiences. Hindi ventures like Vvan and Naagzilla will also land on Prime after their theatrical run.

Film insights What is the film about? Kuku Ki Kundli is a family-friendly romantic comedy that follows a hopeless romantic whose dreams of a perfect love story are derailed after a "complication" in his kundli triggers family chaos. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and written by Mohak Aneja and Kunal Aneja. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, with Raj Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza also serving as producers.

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