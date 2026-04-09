Kumar admits 3 school failures on 'Wheel of Fortune' Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Akshay Kumar just got super honest on Wheel of Fortune, sharing that he failed three times between kindergarten and ninth grade.

He brought his childhood best friend Jinesh onto the show, and the two joked about their not-so-great report cards: Jinesh even teased that they probably failed because they spent too much time together.

They also laughed about old memories, like biking around to spot girls.