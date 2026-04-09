Kumar admits 3 school failures on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just got super honest on Wheel of Fortune, sharing that he failed three times between kindergarten and ninth grade.
He brought his childhood best friend Jinesh onto the show, and the two joked about their not-so-great report cards: Jinesh even teased that they probably failed because they spent too much time together.
They also laughed about old memories, like biking around to spot girls.
Kumar values his childhood friendships
Even with all his Bollywood fame, Akshay clearly values his roots.
He's seen celebrating these lifelong friendships on The Kapil Sharma Show, and bringing Jinesh on TV is just another way he keeps those early bonds alive.