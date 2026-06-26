Kumar hints 'Welcome 4' could include Patekar and Kapoor
Entertainment
Fans missed Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in Welcome To The Jungle, but Akshay Kumar just dropped a hopeful hint: If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them.
Both actors are fan favorites from the earlier films, so talk of a reunion has everyone buzzing.
Khan: Patekar checked in, Kapoor keen
Director Ahmed Khan shared that he kept in touch with both Nana and Anil during filming; Nana checked in for updates, while Anil said he'd love to work together again.
The latest movie also features Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and Lara Dutta.