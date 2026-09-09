Kumar turns 59, shares 'Haiwaan' note, says film changed perspective
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just turned 59 and marked the day by sharing a note about Haiwaan. This one's a thriller from director Priyadarshan that dives into how good and evil aren't always what they seem.
In his post, Akshay thanked fans for their love and said Haiwaan made him rethink what's truly right or wrong, plus he promised we'll see a side of him we've never seen before.
'Haiwaan' releases globally September 11, 2026
Haiwaan is set for a global release on September 11, 2026. Alongside Akshay, Saif Ali Khan joins as his rival in an intense Hero vs. Haiwaan face-off.
The cast also includes Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, so expect some serious drama and suspense when this hits screens!