Kumar turns 59, shares 'Haiwaan' note, says film changed perspective

Akshay Kumar just turned 59 and marked the day by sharing a note about Haiwaan. This one's a thriller from director Priyadarshan that dives into how good and evil aren't always what they seem.

In his post, Akshay thanked fans for their love and said Haiwaan made him rethink what's truly right or wrong, plus he promised we'll see a side of him we've never seen before.