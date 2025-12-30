Next Article
'Kumki 2' drops on Prime Video January 3
Entertainment
Looking for your next adventure watch? Kumki 2, the new Tamil drama from director Prabhu Solomon, starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 3, 2025.
The film follows Bhoomi (played by Mathi) as he sets out to find his missing elephant friend, Nila.
Arjun Das and Shrita Rao also appear in supporting roles.
What to expect
The story is all about friendship and loyalty—Bhoomi once rescued a baby elephant and named her Nila, but when she disappears years later, he heads into the wild to bring her home.
Expect gorgeous jungle visuals and plenty of heartfelt moments.
The cast also features Andrews, Akash, Harish Peradi, and Srinath.