'The Demon Hunter'—Chinese fantasy romance now streaming on Lionsgate Play
Entertainment
Looking for a new fantasy adventure? The Demon Hunter, a Chinese film mixing romance, action, and supernatural twists, will stream on Lionsgate Play starting January 2, 2026.
The story follows a husband who takes on dark forces to save his wife, all set in a mystical world filled with emotion, romance, and action.
Cast, ratings, and global buzz
Directed by Ren Yingjian and starring Cai Heng as Lang Wuji (alongside Feng Lijun and Nan Sheng), the movie has earned an impressive 8.6/10 on IMDb.
Its international release is getting people talking about its cool blend of Chinese culture and supernatural challenges—definitely one to check out if you're into genre-mixing films.