Is 'Vibe' connected to 'Go Goa Gone,' 'Madgaon Express'?

In the trailer of Vibe, Kemmu plays an aimless young man living with his younger and more focused friend, Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava).

At one point, Bugs calls Kemmu's character Hardik, who once confused Goa for Pondicherry and Mumbai for Bangalore.

This is a nod to Kemmu's role in Go Goa Gone, where he played a stoner named Hardik, as well as a cameo in Madgaon Express who, in a drug-fuelled daze, confused Goa for Pondicherry.