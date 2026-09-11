Is 'Vibe' connected to 'Go Goa Gone,' 'Madgaon Express'?
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu's upcoming directorial, Vibe, has been creating a buzz for its comedic elements and potential connections to his previous films Madgaon Express and Go Goa Gone. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kemmu spoke about certain Easter eggs and hinted at a possible shared cinematic universe. The trailer of Vibe has already received positive reviews for its humor and comic timing.
Easter eggs
These are the Easter eggs we see in trailer
In the trailer of Vibe, Kemmu plays an aimless young man living with his younger and more focused friend, Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava).
At one point, Bugs calls Kemmu's character Hardik, who once confused Goa for Pondicherry and Mumbai for Bangalore.
This is a nod to Kemmu's role in Go Goa Gone, where he played a stoner named Hardik, as well as a cameo in Madgaon Express who, in a drug-fuelled daze, confused Goa for Pondicherry.
Cinematic universe
Will Kemmu create a cinematic universe?
When asked if these references are just Easter eggs or if he plans to connect the films, Kemmu said, "In my head, a lot of plans are happening. But plans that get executed are the ones you take credit for."
"I don't want to jinx anything, but I have certain ideas in my head. If I see a direction for them, I can always mold them."
Comedy challenges
Is acting more difficult or directing?
Kemmu, who has acted in comedies and is now directing, says he can't choose between the two.
"They are both equally difficult," he said. He added that a lot of it is a leap of faith and what you think is funny may not be funny.
He explains that comedy is very technical to shoot, and sometimes nobody laughs on set even when they are shooting what they hope will be their funniest scenes.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Vibe'
Vibe also stars Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Yashpal Sharma.
The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their production banner Drongo Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.
It will be released in theaters on September 18.