'Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata' Part 2: What to watch
"Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata" Part 2 just dropped on Netflix, picking up the story for the final nine days of the legendary battle between the Pandavas and Kauravas.
Released right in time for Diwali, it brings intense war scenes and dramatic storytelling—perfect if you're into epic showdowns with a festive vibe.
Cast, crew, and themes of the new episodes
Created by Anu Sikka and produced by Tipping Point, this animated series is directed by Ujaan Ganguly and features lyrics from legendary poet Gulzar.
The new episodes dive deeper after Jayadratha's death, spotlighting big moments with Arjuna, Karna, and Duryodhana.
Expect powerful themes like loyalty and sacrifice as the series heads toward its conclusion.
(And if you missed it: Part 1 came out back in October 2024.)