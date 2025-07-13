Next Article
Kushal Tandon disturbed by fan's unauthorized entry
TV actor Kushal Tandon just shared on Instagram that a fan actually entered his house while he was away.
He called the incident "not okay" and reminded everyone that even celebrities need their personal space.
Fans and followers are now considering how far is too far when it comes to admiration.
'Support is great, but...'
Tandon explained that he lives with his parents, so their safety comes first.
While he's grateful for all the love from fans, he said showing up at someone's home crosses a line and can feel really unsettling.
His message: support is great, but respecting privacy keeps everyone safe and comfortable—even your favorite stars.