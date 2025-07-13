Next Article
Malayalam rapper Vedan set for Tamil cinema debut
Malayalam rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) is making his Tamil film debut in director Vijay Milton's upcoming bilingual, tentatively titled Production No. 5.
The project also brings Telugu actor Raj Tarun into Tamil music for the first time.
Vedan first made waves with his 2020 track Voice of the Voiceless, which spoke out against caste and social injustice.
Vedan's journey and accolades in Malayalam cinema
Vedan's move follows his success in Malayalam films like Kondal and Checkmate, showing he's ready to reach a bigger audience.
His recent song Kuthanthram from Manjummel Boys hit over 50 million streams, and he just picked up the Priyadarshini Award for his impact on music and culture.
Keep an eye out—the official movie title drops later this week!